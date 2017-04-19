Freeland allowed one run on four hits and four walks across four innings en route to a no-decision Tuesday against the Dodgers. He struck out three.

Freeland cruised through the first two innings, but he began to elevate his pitch count in the third and was pulled after the hosts put four men on and scratched a run across in the fourth. Overall he threw just 52 percent of his pitches for strikes and now carries an 11:9 K:BB through 14.2 innings. Luckily he was able to escape any serious damage and still put his team in position to pick up an away win. Freeland has struggled a bit after a tremendous season debut and will look to get back on track Sunday against the Giants.