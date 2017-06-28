Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Loses second straight start Wednesday
Freeland (8-6) pitched six innings, allowing four runs on seven hits and one walk, striking out two in Wednesday's loss to the Giants.
Freeland looked to be cruising early, facing one over the minimum through three innings, but the long ball bit him after that. He allowed a two-run homer to Nick Hundley in the fourth inning and, after the Rockies tied the score in top of the sixth, a solo shot to Jae-Gyun Hwang. Freeland has been a workhorse for the Rockies this season, pitching at least into the sixth inning in his last 12 starts, and his eight wins ranks fifth in the National League. His next scheduled start comes at home on Monday against the Reds.
