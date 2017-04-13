Freeland (1-1) got crushed for six runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's home loss to the Padres.

Things started off rough for him, as he spotted the Friars a four-run first inning, but the lefty actually calmed things down for a little while thereafter, only to give up two more runs and get yanked in the fifth. A 2014 first-round pick, Freeland has made his way to the majors quickly and delivered a solid MLB debut in his last start, but he's not exactly a whiff artist and the downside of pitching for the Rockies is well documented. At best, he's an asset only in deep or keeper formats who's used solely for his road starts. With that in mind, Freeland's next outing will come on the road Tuesday against the Dodgers.