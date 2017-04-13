Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Rocked by Padres on Wednesday
Freeland (1-1) got crushed for six runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.2 innings in Wednesday's home loss to the Padres.
Things started off rough for him, as he spotted the Friars a four-run first inning, but the lefty actually calmed things down for a little while thereafter, only to give up two more runs and get yanked in the fifth. A 2014 first-round pick, Freeland has made his way to the majors quickly and delivered a solid MLB debut in his last start, but he's not exactly a whiff artist and the downside of pitching for the Rockies is well documented. At best, he's an asset only in deep or keeper formats who's used solely for his road starts. With that in mind, Freeland's next outing will come on the road Tuesday against the Dodgers.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns win in major-league debut•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Joins big-league club•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Remains favorite for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Holds upper hand for final rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Competing for rotation spot•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Invited to Rockies camp•
-
Things to know: Week 3 storylines
Beware of teams only scheduled for five games in a week. Chris Towers takes a look ahead at...
-
Waiver Wire: Thames showing potential
Eric Thames headlines Chris Towers' latest crop of players you should be looking to add from...
-
Adjusting to life with the 10-day DL
So the major-league DL is 10 days now instead of 15. Big deal, right? Maybe not, but Scott...
-
Bundy's two very different starts
Chris Towers revisits the much-hyped former prospect after his first two starts of the sea...
-
How to replace Posey, Sanchez
What little depth existed at catcher has already taken a massive hit. Scott White searches...
-
Podcast: Garrett, Suarez, Triggs
It's a great day to play the waiver wire because some starting pitchers starred last night...