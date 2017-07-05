Freeland (8-7) allowed five runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out only one batter over 5.1 innings in Tuesday's 8-1 loss to the Reds.

Freeland's recent struggles continued, as the 24-year-old has now allowed 14 runs over his past three starts while only recording six total strikeouts in the process. His limited strikeout ability combined with the fact that he plays half of his games at hitter-friendly Coors Field make Freeland a pitcher who currently carries very little fantasy value outside of the deepest leagues. He'll carry a 4.09 ERA into his upcoming scheduled start against the White Sox on Sunday.