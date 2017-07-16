Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Set for short-term move to bullpen
Freeland is expected to settle into a bullpen role in the short term while the Rockies look to limit his innings count, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.
Manager Bud Black hasn't publicly confirmed that Freeland would be removed from the rotation, but his usage out of the bullpen Saturday against the Mets more or less suggests as much. After Tyler Chatwood was pulled Saturday after giving up four runs in the first inning while recording only one out, Freeland came on to toss three scoreless frames, conceding no hits and one walk while striking out four. Chatwood was later diagnosed with a calf strain and placed on the 10-day disabled list Sunday, so it remains to be seen if the Rockies will stick with their plan to keep Freeland in the bullpen, as the club has few other starting alternatives with Chad Bettis (illness) and Tyler Anderson (knee) also on the shelf.
