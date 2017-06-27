Freeland's next start has been moved up to Wednesday against the Giants, the Denver Post reports.

Good news for Freeland, as he manages to avoid both the Diamondbacks and Chase Field, the opponents in his previously scheduled Friday start. Freeland is sliding into the rotation spot previously occupied by Antonio Senzatela, who is shifting to the bullpen to lighten his workload. Jon Gray will slide into the vacated spot Friday when he comes off the 10-day disabled list.