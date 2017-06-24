Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes fifth loss against Dodgers
Freeland (8-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings in a loss Friday against the Dodgers.
Freeland allowed more than four runs for the first time since his second start of the season, April 12 against the Padres. He just couldn't miss bats, as he induced just seven swinging strikes on 110 pitches. Freeland's has had a high WHIP all season, but 10 hits and 13 baserunners both mark a season high as his WHIP is now all the way up to 1.46.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Notches eighth win Saturday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tagged with loss Monday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Earns seventh win Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Improves to 6-3•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Records fifth win Sunday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Gets plenty of support Tuesday•
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....
-
Week 13: Ranking two-start pitchers
It's a week of plenty as far as two-start options go, so if you're checking in a little light,...
-
Waivers: Nola, Gomez still there?
Think you can't get difference makers on the waiver wire? There might still be a few out there,...
-
Podcast: Surprise stats, Week 13
We’re reviewing a busy Thursday around baseball that featured another Cameron Maybin home run,...
-
Prospects: Schwarber down; Castillo up
How does Kyle Schwarber compare to the most stashable minor leaguers? And what can we expect...