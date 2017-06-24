Freeland (8-5) allowed five runs on 10 hits and three walks with three strikeouts over six innings in a loss Friday against the Dodgers.

Freeland allowed more than four runs for the first time since his second start of the season, April 12 against the Padres. He just couldn't miss bats, as he induced just seven swinging strikes on 110 pitches. Freeland's has had a high WHIP all season, but 10 hits and 13 baserunners both mark a season high as his WHIP is now all the way up to 1.46.