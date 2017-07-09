Freeland is a candidate to temporarily move to the bullpen in an effort to limit his workload, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

The rookie southpaw is currently second on the team in innings pitched with 99, and given how the Rockies have handled fellow youngster Antonio Senzatela thus far, a move like this is a strong possibility. There are also a good number of reinforcements waiting in tow to fill the gap, with Tyler Anderson (knee) and Chad Bettis (illness) both expected to return from injuries during the second half of the season. Freeland will still make his start Sunday before the All-Star break, but it remains to be seen how the Rockies handle things once the home stretch begins.