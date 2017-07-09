Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Temporary move to bullpen in play
Freeland is a candidate to temporarily move to the bullpen in an effort to limit his workload, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The rookie southpaw is currently second on the team in innings pitched with 99, and given how the Rockies have handled fellow youngster Antonio Senzatela thus far, a move like this is a strong possibility. There are also a good number of reinforcements waiting in tow to fill the gap, with Tyler Anderson (knee) and Chad Bettis (illness) both expected to return from injuries during the second half of the season. Freeland will still make his start Sunday before the All-Star break, but it remains to be seen how the Rockies handle things once the home stretch begins.
More News
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Roughed up by Reds on Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Loses second straight start Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Start moved up to Wednesday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Takes fifth loss against Dodgers•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Notches eighth win Saturday•
-
Rockies' Kyle Freeland: Tagged with loss Monday•
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...