Freeland is expected to fill Tyler Chatwood's rotation spot when it comes up again, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

As of now, the rookie left-hander lines up to pitch Sunday, although Antonio Senzatela would also be an option to pitch that day given that he would be on regular rest. Regardless, Freeland appears to be poised to return to a starting role after a brief rest-related demotion to the bullpen.