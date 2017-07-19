Reynolds went 1-for-4 with a three-run homer in Tuesday's victory over San Diego.

After the Padres went up 3-0 in the top of the first inning, Reynolds came on and erased their lead in the bottom half of the frame. He's now cracked the 20-homer mark for the eighth time in his career -- but the first time since 2014 -- and Reynolds is showing major signs of heating up after a lengthy slump ate up the end of his June and half of his July. The veteran first baseman has racked up extra-base hits in three straight games, going 6-for-13 with five RBI and six runs in that span.

