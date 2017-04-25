Reynolds went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's 8-4 win over the Nationals.

Reynolds homered on Saturday, went hitless Sunday and was back in the home run column Monday night. The veteran slugger now has six home runs on the year to go with a .329/.385/.657 slash line. His short-term value for owners in deep mixed and NL-only leagues has been excellent, but he's expected to move to a bench role with the impending return of Ian Desmond (hand). Continue to reap the benefits of the power-hitting Reynolds until then.