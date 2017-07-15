Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Out of lineup Saturday
Reynolds is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
Following an 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Friday's second-half opener, Reynolds will head to the bench as Gerardo Parra takes over at first base. Reynolds is batting .171/.310/.229 without a home run this month, and his high strikeout rate and high BABIP suggest further regression is coming, though Coors Field should keep his production from completely falling off a cliff.
More News
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Smacks 19th homer•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Ends eight-game power outage•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Ties NL homer lead with 17th bomb•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Unloads two more homers•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 16
Fantasy Week 16 (July 17-23) doesn't offer the finest selection of sleeper hitters, according...
-
Week 16: Ranking two-start pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez is set to return from the DL Monday, and looking at some of the two-start...
-
Podcast: Next year's top 24
How would the first two rounds go if we were drafting today? We mock the first two rounds for...
-
Prospects: 10 who've raised stock
They may not be the top prospects in baseball, but they're the top ones you didn't hear about...
-
Quintana's outlook brighter as Cub
The Cubs' acquisition of Jose Quintana on Thursday came at a heavy cost, but it could potentially...
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 15
A shortened week means means not every pitcher will make even one start fresh off the All-Star...