Reynolds is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Following an 0-for-4, three-strikeout showing in Friday's second-half opener, Reynolds will head to the bench as Gerardo Parra takes over at first base. Reynolds is batting .171/.310/.229 without a home run this month, and his high strikeout rate and high BABIP suggest further regression is coming, though Coors Field should keep his production from completely falling off a cliff.