Reynolds agreed to a minor league contract with the Rockies on Wednesday, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

It's pretty likely that he'll end up in the majors again, as he hit .282 with a solid .806 OPS across 441 plate appearances as the Rockies' primary first baseman in 2016. Although with his impressive power comes a high number of whiffs, as the 33-year-old struck out over 100 times last season for the 10th time in as many years. Perhaps he open the year as the backup to Ian Desmond, who was brought in as a free agent this offseason.