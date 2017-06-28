Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Smacks 19th homer
Reynolds went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.
The homer was Reynolds' sixth on the road this season (third on the road this month). He has 19 long balls in total to go with 60 RBI (third most in the National League), as he continues to post ridiculous numbers at home. It seems like regression is inevitable given his track record, but Reynolds' home park and the lineup around him should continue to buoy his fantasy floor.
More News
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Not in Thursday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Ends eight-game power outage•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Ties NL homer lead with 17th bomb•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Unloads two more homers•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Out of Saturday's lineup•
-
Rockies' Mark Reynolds: Hits 14th homer•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
As we near the season's halfway point, some of the players who went down early are on the verge...
-
Waivers: Cards making waves
A trio of Cardinals standouts have some availability in CBS Sports leagues. Scott White gauges...
-
Podcast: Weekend wrap, Week 13
It’s time to get your Week 13 lineups set as we give you the add, drop, start and sit advice...
-
Waivers: Rodon and lefty returns
Many of Carlos Rodon's Fantasy owners grew tired of waiting for his return, so now is your...
-
Franklin Barreto a must-add?
The Athletics have called up shortstop prospect Franklin Barreto, but is he here to stay? And...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
Honestly, who doesn't know to start Matt Adams by now? One-third of all CBS Sports users, apparently....