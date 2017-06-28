Reynolds went 2-for-6 with a three-run home run in Tuesday's loss to the Giants.

The homer was Reynolds' sixth on the road this season (third on the road this month). He has 19 long balls in total to go with 60 RBI (third most in the National League), as he continues to post ridiculous numbers at home. It seems like regression is inevitable given his track record, but Reynolds' home park and the lineup around him should continue to buoy his fantasy floor.