Dunn landed on the 10-day disabled list Wednesday due to back spasms, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Dunn had gone unused out of the bullpen for the previous three days, so the Rockies will be able to place him on the DL with a retroactive date of April 23. The 31-year-old has been the Rockies' best lefty out of the bullpen this season, compiling a 1.17 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 10 strikeouts over 7.2 innings. Chad Qualls (forearm) was activated from the DL in a corresponding move to take Dunn's spot on the active roster.