Dunn entered the All-Star break with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP in 28.1 innings pitched.

The veteran southpaw does have some bright spots to his name this season, as his 11.8 K/9 is the second-best mark of his career and his last three appearances before the break have been scoreless. That's where the positives end, however, as he's allowing over two home runs per nine innings and is walking batters at his highest rate since 2012. Dunn still seems to be in line for a good number of holds moving forward, but primary setup duties seem to have shifted to Jake McGee and Adam Ottavino at this point, limiting Dunn's fantasy appeal until he can keep the ball in the park again.