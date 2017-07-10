Rockies' Mike Dunn: Lack of command leads to lackluster first half
Dunn entered the All-Star break with a 5.40 ERA and a 1.66 WHIP in 28.1 innings pitched.
The veteran southpaw does have some bright spots to his name this season, as his 11.8 K/9 is the second-best mark of his career and his last three appearances before the break have been scoreless. That's where the positives end, however, as he's allowing over two home runs per nine innings and is walking batters at his highest rate since 2012. Dunn still seems to be in line for a good number of holds moving forward, but primary setup duties seem to have shifted to Jake McGee and Adam Ottavino at this point, limiting Dunn's fantasy appeal until he can keep the ball in the park again.
More News
-
Podcast: Midway Fantasy All-Stars
At the All-Star break, we break down the best of Fantasy so far, plus talk about some key struggling...
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...