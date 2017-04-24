Rockies' Mike Dunn: Successful start to season
Dunn did not allow a run until his 10th appearance of the season, and has a 1.17 ERA over 7.2 innings to start 2017.
It has been an efficient and successful start to the season for Dunn, who already has picked up two wins and is tied for second in the majors with six holds. The left-hander has struck out 10 and walked just two, while yielding only five hits so far. He is on pace to improve on a solid 2016, when he gave up 16 runs in 42.1 innings with a 3.5 K/9 ratio.
