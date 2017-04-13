Nikorak underwent Tommy John surgery Wednesday and will miss the entire 2017 season, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Nikorak, the 27th overall pick in the 2015 draft, spent the past two seasons at rookie ball with limited success, but he had yet to pitch in 2017. He'll move his focus toward being ready for the 2018 season as he moves up Colorado's organizational ladder.

