Tauchman had his contract purchased from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

With Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) and Gerardo Parra (quad) both on the disabled list, Tauchman was added to the roster to provide some outfield depth. The 26-year-old is slashing .313/.377/.529 with 10 homers and 11 stolen bases in 70 games with Albuquerque this season.