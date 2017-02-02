Tauchman received an invite to spring training Thursday.

Now 26, Tauchman has provided an average of .280 or better in all five of his minor league seasons, including a 2016 season where he slashed .286/.342/.373 in 527 plate appearances over 129 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. He also added 23 stolen bases, though he was also caught 10 times. He may not make the major league roster out of spring training, but another strong Triple-A showing out of the gate would bode well for his first call to the majors.