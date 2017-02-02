Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Receives invite to spring training
Tauchman received an invite to spring training Thursday.
Now 26, Tauchman has provided an average of .280 or better in all five of his minor league seasons, including a 2016 season where he slashed .286/.342/.373 in 527 plate appearances over 129 games with Triple-A Albuquerque. He also added 23 stolen bases, though he was also caught 10 times. He may not make the major league roster out of spring training, but another strong Triple-A showing out of the gate would bode well for his first call to the majors.