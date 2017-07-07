Rockies' Mike Tauchman: Sent back to Albuquerque
Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.
Tauchman had been playing relatively little, and with Gerardo Parra returning from the disabled list, there was simply no room in the big leagues for more outfield depth. Tauchman will likely spend more time developing at Triple-A until another injury crops up in the big leagues.
More News
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...
-
Podcast: Five days of catch-up
We’re catching up on the last five days of baseball on today’s show. We’ve got hitters and...