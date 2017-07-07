Tauchman was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.

Tauchman had been playing relatively little, and with Gerardo Parra returning from the disabled list, there was simply no room in the big leagues for more outfield depth. Tauchman will likely spend more time developing at Triple-A until another injury crops up in the big leagues.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast