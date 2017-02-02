Cuevas was invited to Rockies camp for spring training Thursday.

Cuevas came out of the gate strong in 2016, slashing .340/.358/.474 over 209 plate appearances in 50 games with Double-A Hartford, but his numbers dropped significantly following a promotion to Triple-A Albuquerque, where he hit just .234/.293/.328 in 151 plate appearances across 44 games. The 25-year-old will likely return to Albuquerque to start 2017, where he'll look to improve his numbers.