Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Doubles twice on birthday
Arenado went 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over San Francisco.
Arenado is now slashing .327/.397/.654 in 58 plate appearances with four home runs and eight RBI. He would have more RBI if not for the fact that his four dingers were of the solo variety. Regardless, Arenado is one of the best young hitters in the game and has posted 40-plus homer seasons each of the last two years. More often than not, he'll stuff the stat sheet as he did Sunday.
