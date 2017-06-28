Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in two in Wednesday's loss
Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.
Arenado plated two runs with a single in the first inning, ending a season-long streak of six games without an RBI. Even with the small drought in run production, Arenado still ranks third in the National League in RBI. He remains the centerpiece of a loaded Rockies lineup.
