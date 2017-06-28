Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in two in Wednesday's loss

Arenado went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Giants.

Arenado plated two runs with a single in the first inning, ending a season-long streak of six games without an RBI. Even with the small drought in run production, Arenado still ranks third in the National League in RBI. He remains the centerpiece of a loaded Rockies lineup.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories