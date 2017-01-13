Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Inks two-year deal, avoiding arbitration
Arenado agreed to a two-year, $29.5 million deal with the Rockies on Friday, avoiding arbitration, FanRag Sports' Jon Heyman reports.
He will receive $11.75 million in 2017 and $17.75 million in 2018 and will have one more arbitration-eligible year in 2019 before becoming a free agent after the 2019 season. Arenado was never in danger of leaving Colorado, so his long-term fantasy value does not change as a result of this two-year deal. He enters the year as a clear first-round fantasy talent.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smashes grand slam in blowout versus Cardinals•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Bashes 37th homer•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in league-leading 112th RBI•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Huge performance in Sunday's win•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Crushes 33rd homer Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Drives in six Sunday versus Cubs•