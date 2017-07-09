Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Launches homer Saturday
Arenado went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the White Sox.
Arenado has "only" 17 blasts on the year but continues putting up an otherwise elite line (.302/.351/.557, 70 RBI, 55 runs in 383 plate appearances). He remains a bedrock first-round-type fantasy player.
