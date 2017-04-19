Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Logs 10 total bases in win over Dodgers

Arenado finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a double in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

Arenado got the scoring started with a two-run homer to left center in the first inning and tacked on a solo blast in the fifth. He added a double to push his slash line to a robust .357/.419/.786 and has without a doubt been one of the elite fantasy producers in the early going.

