Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Logs 10 total bases in win over Dodgers
Arenado finished 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and a double in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.
Arenado got the scoring started with a two-run homer to left center in the first inning and tacked on a solo blast in the fifth. He added a double to push his slash line to a robust .357/.419/.786 and has without a doubt been one of the elite fantasy producers in the early going.
More News
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Doubles twice on birthday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Smashes fourth homer in victory•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Homers off Kershaw in Saturday's win•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: First homer of season is Thursday's game-winner•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Skills on full display Tuesday•
-
Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Crushes homer in Sunday's WBC matchup•
-
Eligibility: Rizzo at second?
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at which players have earned new positions recently...
-
Waiting out the Marte suspension?
So you've lost Starling Marte for the next 80 games. Now what? Scott White helps you decide...
-
Is Eric Thames' blastoff for real?
Is Eric Thames' hot start proof that he's an elite hitter? Not so fast, Chris Towers says.
-
Podcast: Freeman, Thames
We’ve found our 2017 version of Trevor Story. Eric Thames is arguably the fastest riser of...
-
Waiver Wire: Bush, Brach become closers
Matt Bush and Brad Brach are in line for saves now, but which does Scott White prefer? Also,...
-
Ranking the top DL stashes
Is your roster overflowing with injured players? You're not alone. Scott White is here to help...