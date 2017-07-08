Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Plates five runs in win

Arenado went 3-for-5 with a two-run home run, a double, five RBI and two runs scored during Friday's win over the White Sox.

Arenado has been solid but unspectacular this season. However, it wouldn't be shocking if Friday's outburst was a sign of what's ahead in the second half. There could be a few buy-low opportunities still lingering, and Arenado's reliability makes him all the more valuable -- especially for contending fantasy clubs. After all, he's now sporting a .302/.352/.552 slash line with 16 homers, 68 RBI and 54 runs, and that's considered a bit of a disappointment.