Rockies' Nolan Arenado: Representing USA in World Baseball Classic

Arenado will suit up for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The MVP candidate will join a star-studded roster that also features Alex Bregman and Matt Carpenter to man the hot corner for the US. Arenado stuffed the stat sheet last season with 41 home runs, 133 RBI and 116 runs, and he'll look to build upon that staggering performance in 2017.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola