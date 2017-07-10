Valaika went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBI during Sunday's win over the White Sox.

Despite showing limited power in the minors, Valaika has seven homers and a .514 slugging percentage through just 114 plate appearances this season. Six of his seven blasts have come at Coors Field, which affirms his limited fantasy value outside of NL-only settings and daily contests. Valaika isn't receiving enough at-bats to be relied on in the majority of leagues.