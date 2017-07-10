Rockies' Pat Valaika: Drives in five runs in win
Valaika went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run and five RBI during Sunday's win over the White Sox.
Despite showing limited power in the minors, Valaika has seven homers and a .514 slugging percentage through just 114 plate appearances this season. Six of his seven blasts have come at Coors Field, which affirms his limited fantasy value outside of NL-only settings and daily contests. Valaika isn't receiving enough at-bats to be relied on in the majority of leagues.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...