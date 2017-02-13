Valaika will have a tough time cracking the major league roster with Alexi Amarista in line for a reserve utility role, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

The 24-year-old briefly appeared in the majors last season, going 5-for-19 with one homer and eight strikeouts. The fact that he has all of his options left will likely work against him in a scenario where Christhian Adames has none and Amarista has $1.25 million invested in him, although a strong spring from Valaika would likely force the Rockies hand when Opening Day rolls around. Valaika doesn't have a lot of prospect pedigree, but if he can pick things up at the plate with Triple-A Albuquerque this season, it wouldn't be surprising to see him in the majors later in the season.