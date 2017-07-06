Rockies' Pat Valaika: Pops sixth homer Wednesday
Valaika went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Reds.
With Alexi Amarista needed at second base to cover for DJ LeMahieu (groin), Valaika got a rare start at shortstop in place of the resting Trevor Story and responded with his sixth homer of the year and first since June 18. While the 24-year-old utility player has some pop, his plate discipline issues -- Valaika has a 3.2 percent walk rate and 28.2 percent strikeout rate in in big-league career -- suggest that not even calling Coors Field home can do much to buttress his .245 batting average.
