Valaika was recalled from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

The 24-year-old will bolster the Rockies' infield depth in the short term, replacing relief pitcher Shane Carle on the active roster. Valaika has gone 12-for-45 (.267 average) with four extra-base hits, 11 RBI and a 4:11 BB:K in 11 games with Albuquerque this season. He has played primarily at shortstop (9 starts) but has also seen time at first (2 starts).

