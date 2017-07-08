Gonzalez, 19, is hitting .294/.392/.485 with one home run, three steals (on five attempts) and a 20:10 K:BB in 68 at-bats in the Pioneer League.

One of the most projectable hitters in the Pioneer League, Gonzalez has the tools to be a fantasy monster some day, especially if he plays half his games in Coors Field. His hit tool is still something of a question mark, but so far the early returns have been very encouraging.

