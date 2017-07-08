Rockies' Pedro Gonzalez: Breaking out in Pioneer League
Gonzalez, 19, is hitting .294/.392/.485 with one home run, three steals (on five attempts) and a 20:10 K:BB in 68 at-bats in the Pioneer League.
One of the most projectable hitters in the Pioneer League, Gonzalez has the tools to be a fantasy monster some day, especially if he plays half his games in Coors Field. His hit tool is still something of a question mark, but so far the early returns have been very encouraging.
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...