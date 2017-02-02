Ynoa received a non-roster invite to spring training.

Ynoa has gotten a crack at the major leagues each of the past three seasons, including a 19-game stretch in 2014 where he slashed .343/.380/.463 over 71 plate appearances. He spent the majority of 2016 with Triple-A Albuquerque, where he hit .263/.326/.356 in 532 plate appearances across 121 games. The 29-year-old got five hitless major league plate appearances in 2016, but was outrighted back to Triple-A Albuquerque in early September. He's not likely to open the season on the major league roster.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Fantasy Baseball