Ynoa received a non-roster invite to spring training.

Ynoa has gotten a crack at the major leagues each of the past three seasons, including a 19-game stretch in 2014 where he slashed .343/.380/.463 over 71 plate appearances. He spent the majority of 2016 with Triple-A Albuquerque, where he hit .263/.326/.356 in 532 plate appearances across 121 games. The 29-year-old got five hitless major league plate appearances in 2016, but was outrighted back to Triple-A Albuquerque in early September. He's not likely to open the season on the major league roster.