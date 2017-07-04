Tapia will start in left field and bat second in Tuesday's game against the Reds, Jenny Cavnar of Root Sports Rocky Mountain reports.

Tapia, who is making his fifth consecutive start, will move up four spots in the order after falling a single short of the cycle in the series opener Monday. It will only be a short-term assignment in the upper third of the lineup with DJ LeMahieu receiving the night off, but Tapia should continue to see regular at-bats through the All-Star break following Ian Desmond's (calf) recent move to the disabled list.