Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Earns third straight start
Tapia will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
With starts in eight of the previous nine games, Tapia seems to have emerged as the team's primary option in right field while Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) remains sidelined. The 23-year-old has maintained a .296/.351/.408 line over 77 plate appearances this season and could be worth a short-term look in deep mixed leagues where available until Gonzalez comes off the disabled list.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 14
The Cardinals outfield should be in your sights in what's unfortunately a poor week for sleeper...
-
Week 14: Ranking two-start pitchers
Are we ready to put our trust in Joe Ross again? Scott White says his availability and matchups...
-
Waivers: Don't miss Lamet, Corbin
The overall numbers may not be pretty, but Dinelson Lamet and Patrick Corbin continue to show...
-
Trea Turner tough to replace
Just when we were beginning to bask in the glory of Trea Turner again, he goes and breaks his...
-
12 struggling studs: Enough is enough
Everybody has their breaking point, and Scott White has just about reached his for these 12...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
With several minor-leaguers getting called up and several bullpens seemingly in flux, we’ll...