Tapia will start in right field and bat sixth Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

With starts in eight of the previous nine games, Tapia seems to have emerged as the team's primary option in right field while Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) remains sidelined. The 23-year-old has maintained a .296/.351/.408 line over 77 plate appearances this season and could be worth a short-term look in deep mixed leagues where available until Gonzalez comes off the disabled list.