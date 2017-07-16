Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Losing at-bats
Tapia is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.
The recent returns of Gerardo Parra (quadriceps) and Carlos Gonzalez (shoulder) from injury had resulted in Tapia making one start over the last three games. His chances of reemerging as a regular in the lineup will only grow more difficult now that Ian Desmond (hamstring) is healthy again. It wouldn't be surprising if Tapia was demoted to Triple-A Albuquerque the next time the Rockies need to bring up a pitcher from the minors.
