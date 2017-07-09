Tapia is out of Sunday's lineup against the White Sox.

He will take a seat in favor of Gerardo Parra for the final game of the first half. Tapia is hitting .377/.407/.571 with two home runs and two steals over his last 77 at-bats, which should lock him into pretty regular playing time to start the second half of the season.

