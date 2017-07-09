Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Out of Sunday's lineup
Tapia is out of Sunday's lineup against the White Sox.
He will take a seat in favor of Gerardo Parra for the final game of the first half. Tapia is hitting .377/.407/.571 with two home runs and two steals over his last 77 at-bats, which should lock him into pretty regular playing time to start the second half of the season.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...