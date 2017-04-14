Tapia was called up by the Rockies on Friday and will start in left field against the Giants.

The Rockies will bring up one of their top prospects and certainly their best outfield prospect as they face Johnny Cueto and the Giants on Friday. He got off to a torrid start at Triple-A Albuquerque to start the season, going 13-for-32 with six doubles and six RBI. He'll bat seventh in the order in his 2017 debut Friday.