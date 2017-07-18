Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Returns to Albuquerque
Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
The Rockies needed a roster spot so that Antonio Senzatela could return to the majors and start Tuesday's contest with the Padres, and given his inconsistent playing time in Denver, it made sense to send Tapia back to the minors. The outfielder will develop a little further with the Isotopes, but he likely will find his way back to the majors before the season's end considering how well he's played thus far.
