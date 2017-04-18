Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Sent back to Triple-A
Tapia was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.
It turned out to be a short stay for Tapia, as expected, coinciding with Gerardo Parra's stint on the paternity list. Tapia made two starts while up with Colorado, going 0-for-7 with one strikeout. The 23-year-old remains an intriguing prospect to watch, but he may need a long-term injury or a trade to see significant run this season.
