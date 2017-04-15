Rockies' Raimel Tapia: Sitting out Saturday
Tapia is out of the lineup Saturday against the Giants.
The Rockies will use the right-handed Stephen Cardullo in left field Saturday as they face southpaw Matt Moore. Tapia made a surprise season debut Friday in place of Gerardo Parra on the paternity list, going 0-for-3. He could draw back in Sunday against Jeff Samardzija if Parra is still away from the team.
