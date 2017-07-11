Rockies' Riley Pint: Issuing far too many free passes at Low-A
Pint, 19, has a 4.45 ERA and 47:36 K:BB through 56.2 innings at Low-A Asheville.
Pint is keeping the ball down and in the ballpark, but is issuing far too many walks, resulting in his fairly high ERA at this level. He has walked at least three batters in five of the last 10 starts. Pint still has huge upside but remains a work in progress, largely due to these command/control concerns.
