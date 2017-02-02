Castellani received an invite to Rockies spring training Thursday.

The 20-year-old prospect had a solid season with High-A Modesto in 2016, especially considering it came within the hitter-friendly California League. He posted a 3.81 ERA and 1.23 WHIP over his 26 starts, totaling 167.2 innings. Perhaps his strongest stat over the course of the season was his 1.46 GB/FB ratio, which bodes well for continued success, especially if he eventually reaches the big leagues in Colorado. He's likely to begin the year with High-A Modesto or make the jump to Triple-A Hartford to begin 2017, but spring training will provide Castellani with a good opportunity to work on his stuff against big-league talent.