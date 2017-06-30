Hanigan was called back up to the Rockies on Friday, and will start behind the plate during the series opener against Arizona, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Hanigan was optioned to Triple-A Albuquerque in mid-June, but is seemingly back up with the big-league team and catching Jon Gray on Friday. The 36-year-old has spent 13 games with Colorado this season, hitting .256/.304/.395 with two home runs and eight RBI. In a corresponding move, the team sent down Tom Murphy, making Hanigan the backup to Tony Wolters.