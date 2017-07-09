Rockies' Ryan Hanigan: Dealing with back spasms
Hanigan was scratched from a scheduled start Friday against the White Sox due to upper back spasms, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.
Given that Tony Wolters is the primary catcher for Colorado, most people didn't bat an eye when Hanigan was left out of the lineup Friday, but it seems that an injury is lingering enough to keep him on the bench. Despite the absence, the veteran backstop nor the team think that the ailment is very serious, so it's unlikely that he'll spend any time on the disabled list, especially with the All-Star break coming up. Consider him day-to-dya for the time being, with Tony Wolters continuing to shoulder a bigger workload in the meantime.
More News
-
Midseason top 25 prospects
How much has the prospect landscape changed in half a season's time? Scott White checks in...
-
Podcast: Home Run Derby Curse?
We’re recapping Thursday’s best performances and telling you who to add. Plus, get your prospect...
-
Waivers: Folty, Sanchez show signs
A mediocre track record isn't exactly something you should chase, but Chris Towers identifies...
-
Rotisserie Trade Chart
It's time to shake up the starting pitcher rankings, and Heath Cummings talks about how that...
-
Waivers: Kyle Schwarber returns
The Cubs are welcoming Kyle Schwarber back, but should Fantasy owners? And where can we turn...
-
The top 10 closers in waiting
Hurting for saves? The closer landscape has been pretty stagnant the last few weeks, but Scott...