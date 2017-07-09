Hanigan was scratched from a scheduled start Friday against the White Sox due to upper back spasms, Nick Groke of The Denver Post reports.

Given that Tony Wolters is the primary catcher for Colorado, most people didn't bat an eye when Hanigan was left out of the lineup Friday, but it seems that an injury is lingering enough to keep him on the bench. Despite the absence, the veteran backstop nor the team think that the ailment is very serious, so it's unlikely that he'll spend any time on the disabled list, especially with the All-Star break coming up. Consider him day-to-dya for the time being, with Tony Wolters continuing to shoulder a bigger workload in the meantime.