Hanigan went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs during Wednesday's win over San Diego.

The backstop has been playing semi-regularly since being recalled to the majors June 30, but this was his first multi-hit showing. In fact, Hanigan went just 3-for-20 through his previous six starts. Still, calling Coors Field home is a nice fantasy bonus, so Hanigan has some appeal in cavernous setups.

