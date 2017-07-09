Rockies' Ryan Hanigan: Hitting eighth Sunday
Hanigan (back) is starting behind the dish and hitting eighth Sunday against the White Sox.
He missed the last three games while dealing with back spasms, but was able to get back in the fold in the final game of the first half. Hanigan could end up losing his spot on the 25-man roster when the Rockies are ready to give Tom Murphy the promotion from Triple-A Albuquerque.
