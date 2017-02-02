McMahon received an invite to Rockies Camp for spring training.

McMahon started 2016 off very poorly, resulting in a .242 season average over 534 plate appearances with Double-A Hartford, though he did manage to get things going towards the end of the season. Perhaps his most significant problem was going down on strikes, which he did 30.1 percent of the time over the course of the season. The 22-year-old isn't really a candidate for a spot on the major league roster, but spring training will provide a good opportunity to get a look at McMahon against some tough competition.